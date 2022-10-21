S.Korea reports 24,751 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 24,751 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 25,244,255, the health authorities said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload was down from 25,431 in the previous day, but it was higher than 23,574 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 24,031.

Among the new cases, 60 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 69,123.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 233, down 16 from the previous day.

Thirty more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 28,952. The total fatality rate was 0.11 percent.