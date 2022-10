Japanese and German foreign and defense ministers plan to hold talks at the start of November, the NHK television channel reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The talks could take place when G7 foreign ministers convene for a meeting in Germany on November 3-4, the report said.

The Japanese defense minister is set to join the negotiations with the German foreign and defense ministers by video link. The talks are expected to focus on the situation in Ukraine and China.