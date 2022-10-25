8 killed in road accident in northern Egypt

Eight people were killed in a road accident in Egypt's northern Beheira Governorate, the Egyptian Ministry of Manpower said in a statement, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The ministry said the eight people were killed when a truck collided with a tricycle on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road, adding that two others were critically injured in the accident.

The victims, all day laborers, were on their way to a farm in the Wadi al-Natroun area in Beheira Governorate to work, the statement said.

Ambulances rushed to the site of the accident shortly after the accident took place, and transferred the injured as well as the bodies of the dead to nearby hospitals.

The victims' ages range between 14 and 39, the ministry said, pointing out that all of them were from the same village in Beheira Governorate.

In Egypt, traffic accidents are common and claim thousands of lives every year. Most of the accidents are caused by speeding, poor maintenance of roads, and lax enforcement of traffic laws.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network by building new roads and bridges and repairing old ones to reduce traffic accidents.