China, Saudi Arabia to further strengthen communication, coordination

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud presided over the fourth meeting of the political and diplomatic sub-committee under the China-Saudi Arabia high-level joint committee, on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, highlighted the significance of the 20th National Congress of the CPC, noting that the most important achievement of the congress was the election of a new central leadership with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

With General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping continuing to steer the course, China will firmly brave all difficulties in the right direction and surely achieve the development strategy and goals set by the 20th National Congress of the CPC, he said.

Wang said that China attaches great importance to the development of China-Saudi Arabia relations and puts Saudi Arabia at a priority position in China's overall diplomacy, its diplomacy with the Middle East region in particular.

China appreciates Saudi Arabia's support for China's Global Development Initiative and welcomes Saudi Arabia's active participation in its implementation, said Wang, adding that China also appreciates Saudi Arabia's pursuing of an independent energy policy and making active efforts to maintain the stability of the international energy market.

Wang said China supports Saudi Arabia in playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs. China stands ready to step up communication and coordination with Saudi Arabia on hotspot issues in the Middle East, jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, and strengthen coordination with Saudi Arabia on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the G20.

Faisal offered congratulations on the success of the 20th National Congress of the CPC. He said Saudi Arabia always puts its relations with China at a priority position among its relations with countries around the world, adheres to the one-China principle, firmly opposes interference in China's internal affairs and firmly resists politicizing the human rights issue.