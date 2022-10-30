Road accident kills 7, injures 9 in central Afghanistan

Seven commuters lost their lives and nine others sustained injuries as a mini-bus plunged into a ravine in Afghanistan's central Daykundi province Saturday, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The deadly accident took place in the mountainous Miramor district late Saturday when the mini-bus fell into the ravine, killing the seven travelers including a woman on the spot.

Locals often blamed reckless driving and congested road on the ragged terrain for traffic accidents, saying that driving on congested roads in the mountainous province claimed scores of lives annually in the central highland.

A similar accident killed three people and injured three others in the southern Kandahar province on Tuesday.