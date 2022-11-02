Chinese mainland reports 409 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 409 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Altogether 2,346 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 249 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, said the commission in its daily report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 250,891 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.