North Korea fires missile over Japan

Other News Materials 3 November 2022 03:54 (UTC +04:00)
North Korea launched "unidentified ballistic missile" on Thursday, authorities in South Korea and Japan said, after an unprecedented number of launches on Wednesday, Trend reports citing DW.

The launch prompted evacuations in the Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata prefectures of Japan.

The country's J-Alert emergency broadcasting system later said the missile flew over Japan and landed in the ocean.

Pyongyang has ramped up such missile tests in recent months, often saying it is a response to the United States and South Korea resuming joint military exercises in the region.

