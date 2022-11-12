No decision yet on grain deal extension - Russian deputy foreign minister

There has been no decision yet on the extension of the grain deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

When asked a corresponding question, the deputy foreign minister answered, "No."

Vershinin recalled that unlike the agreement between Russia and the UN Secretariat, the Black Sea Grain Initiative is concluded for a period of 120 days.

"These 120 days will end on November 18. While making such a decision that has to be approved, we need to take into consideration all the circumstances," he added.

Moscow thinks that the consultations on the grain deal with US representatives in Geneva were very useful, Vershinin, who heads the Russian delegation, told.

"Yesterday, we held another round of consultations with UN representatives. It is not the first meeting of this kind. We have held consultations both here and in Moscow. Yesterday’s consultations were long, lengthy, useful and detailed," the deputy foreign minister said.