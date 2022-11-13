SpaceX launches two telecommunications satellites into orbit

US company SpaceX launched the carrier rocket Falcon 9 with two telecommunications satellites on Saturday. The launch was broadcast on the company's website, Trend reports citing TASS.

The rocket lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11:06 a.m. EST, carrying Intelsat's Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 satellites.

The first carrier stage was previously used in 13 launches. This time, SpaceX has decided not to return this Falcon 9 component to Earth. All of the fuel will be utilized to launch satellites into orbit before it falls into the Atlantic Ocean.