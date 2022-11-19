NASA, SpaceX to launch resupply mission to space station next week

NASA and SpaceX are targeting next Tuesday to launch a resupply mission to the International Space Station, NASA said on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The launch is scheduled at 3:54 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Tuesday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX's Dragon cargo spacecraft will deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the international crew.

It will be SpaceX's 26th commercial resupply mission to the space station.

The spacecraft is expected to spend about a month attached to the orbiting outpost before it returns to Earth with research and return cargo, splashing down off the coast of Florida.