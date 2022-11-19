Xi expects more China-U.S. understanding to reduce misjudgement

Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Saturday it is hoped that China and the United States will further enhance mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding and misjudgement, and work together to bring bilateral relations back to a healthy and stable track, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Xi made the remarks in a brief exchange with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on the sidelines of the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Harris said that the U.S. side does not seek confrontation or conflict with China, and that both sides should cooperate on global issues and keep communication channels open.