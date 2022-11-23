Oil prices rise as traders assess OPEC+ supplies

Oil prices climbed as market participants weighed supplies from major producers, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate for January delivery increased 91 cents, or 1.1 percent, to settle at 80.95 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for January delivery added 91 cents, or 1 percent, to settle at 88.36 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The above market reactions came after key members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait stressed the alliance aims for stability on the oil market, denying reports that there have been discussions to increase oil production at the next OPEC+ meeting.

OPEC and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, decided during a recent ministerial meeting to reduce production by 2 million barrels a day starting from November.

Traders also awaited data on U.S. fuel inventory as the U.S. Energy Information Administration is set to release its weekly petroleum status report on Wednesday.