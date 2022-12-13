S.Korea reports 86,852 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 86,852 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 27,841,001, the health authorities said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It marked the highest daily cases in 90 days since Sept. 14 amid rising worry about the resurgence in winter.

The daily caseload was sharply up from 22,667 in the prior day and higher than 77,590 tallied a week ago, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of new cases was 61,750.

Among the new cases, 55 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 72,238.

The number of infected people who were in critical condition stood at 460, down 18 from the previous day.

Twenty-nine more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 31,128.