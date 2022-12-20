Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
North Korea vows response to Japan’s new national security strategy

North Korea has warned that it will respond to Japan’s new national security strategy, among other things, by taking measures, a North Korean Foreign Ministry official said in a statement carried by KCNA news agency on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Under the revised Japanese strategy, Tokyo will acquire a counterstrike capability for defense purposes.

"Japan will soon learn with a shudder it has made a clearly wrong and very dangerous choice," the official said in the statement. The DPRK makes it clear that it will take bold and decisive measures, he added.

