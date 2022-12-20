North Korea vows response to Japan’s new national security strategy

North Korea has warned that it will respond to Japan’s new national security strategy, among other things, by taking measures, a North Korean Foreign Ministry official said in a statement carried by KCNA news agency on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Under the revised Japanese strategy, Tokyo will acquire a counterstrike capability for defense purposes.

"Japan will soon learn with a shudder it has made a clearly wrong and very dangerous choice," the official said in the statement. The DPRK makes it clear that it will take bold and decisive measures, he added.