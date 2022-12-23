Brazil's Lula announces 16 more ministers for future gov't

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Thursday another 16 ministers who will make up his new government as of Jan. 1, 2023, in addition to five others named earlier, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Lula's cabinet will comprise 37 ministers in total, with the remaining 16 expected to be unveiled next week.

For the president-elect, the work of his next government will focus on making the federal budget available to the poorest sectors of the population.

Before the announcement, the transition team, led by Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin, presented its final report, detailing the financial and operational situation, which will not allow government ministers to increase personnel expenses.

Among the ministers appointed, women and Afro-descendant anti-racist activists stood out.