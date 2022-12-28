Japan logs record 415 daily COVID-19 deaths

Japan on Wednesday posted a record 415 COVID-19-related deaths as the country faced the eighth wave of infections during the holiday season, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number, exceeding 400 for the second successive day, marked the highest daily figure since the pandemic began in Japan, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Among prefectures, Hokkaido on Wednesday reported the highest number of new COVID-19 deaths with 31, followed by Kanagawa with 28, and Tokyo with 23.

Japan confirmed 215,964 new COVID-19 cases on the day, up by some 9,500 from a week ago.

The government, at a panel meeting to discuss measures against the spread of both COVID-19 and influenza, called on those with mild COVID-19 symptoms to recover at home ahead of the New Year's period amid a rise in hospital bed occupancy rates.