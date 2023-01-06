Singapore needs to stay alert to potential terrorist threats: report

While Singapore sees no specific or credible terrorist threats at present, there is still a need to stay alert to potential threats on the horizon, local newspaper the Straits Times reported Thursday, quoting a report, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Released by the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore's Nanyang Technological University, the report said the easing of COVID-19-related movement restrictions and resuming of cross-border travel could prompt a surge in terrorist movement and activities, including around Southeast Asia.

The report said that Singapore continues to remain a high-value target for both terrorist organizations and self-radicalized lone actors.

The primary threat in Singapore still emanates from individuals self-radicalized through online means, it added.

"As such, the authorities will need to continue to take a proactive stance against those seeking to recruit and radicalize individuals for the purpose of committing terrorist acts, or to foment ethnic or religious divisions in the community."

Since 2015, 45 self-radicalized individuals have been dealt with under the Internal Security Act in Singapore. While figures have declined slightly in recent years from a high of 17 cases in 2016 to a single case each in 2021 and 2022, cases of self-radicalization persist, according to the report.