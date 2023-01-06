Pakistani central bank's forex reserves fall by 245 mln USD

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that its foreign exchange reserves had decreased by 245 million U.S. dollars, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During the week ending on Dec. 30, the total foreign exchange reserves of the Pakistani central bank fell to around 5.57 billion dollars, the SBP said in a statement on Thursday night.

The decrease was "due to external debt repayment," the statement said.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came at 5.84 billion dollars, the central bank said.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian country stood at about 11.42 billion dollars, according to the SBP.