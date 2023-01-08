Afghan rescue team recovers 3 miners after 61 hours

The rescue team has recovered three miners from under the debris after 61 hours in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province, the provincial director of information and culture Qari Maazudin said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The remaining two miners were recovered from under debris at 09:20 p.m. Saturday while another was rescued on Friday and thus the rescue operation is over after 61 hours," Ahmadi told reporters here.

Several miners were working in a tunnel of a gold mine in Yawan district on Thursday when the tunnel caved in, trapping the three people, the official said, adding that the trio had been recovered and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.