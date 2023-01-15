S.Korea President seeks to boost UAE energy, defense cooperation in first state visit

South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol met with the United Arab Emirates’ Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to boost bilateral relations and cooperation in the fields of energy, investment and defense, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Yoon, accompanied by First Lady Kim Keon-hee, was welcomed by the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed at the Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi with an official reception which saw the attendance of sheikhs and several senior officials from both sides.

To kick off Yoon’s first official visit to the UAE as president, the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations, discussed ways to enhance their cooperation in various fields, and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Yoon said that Korea-UAE cooperation in clean energy will help stabilize the global energy market.

“We will support the success of the UAE’s hosting of COP 28 [the UN Climate Conference to be held in Dubai] at the end of this year and work together in that regard,” he was quoted as saying in a statement published by UAE newspaper Al Ittihad.

Emphasizing that infrastructure cooperation in large-scale construction is the driving force behind economic development of Korea and the UAE, President Yoon revealed that “approximately 30 percent of the overseas orders our construction companies received in 2022 were from the Middle East.”