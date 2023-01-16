Pakistani PM launches nationwide polio eradication drive

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif kicked off a three-day nationwide polio eradication drive on Sunday as part of the South Asian country's efforts to overcome the resurfacing of polio cases, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The spread of the disease would be controlled with collective national efforts. I have the conviction that all the provincial governments, along with the federal government, would continue collaborating to eradicate the disease forever," the prime minister said during the launching ceremony.

Unfortunately, Pakistan is among the few countries where polio cases have resurfaced, he said, adding that about 20 cases of polio were reported from northwest Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last year.

The resurfacing of the cases has certainly raised concerns among the partners, including World Health Organization (WHO) and other stakeholders, he said.

However, due to consistent efforts, the emergence of new cases was restricted and controlled, and the virus did not spread to other parts of the country, the prime minister said.