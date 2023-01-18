6.3-magnitude quake jolts off Indonesia's Gorontalo

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 rocked off Indonesia's Gorontalo province on Wednesday morning, with no damages or casualties reported, the weather agency said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said that the quake occurred at 7:34 a.m. local time (0034 GMT) with the epicenter situated at 69 km southeast of Bone Bolango district and with a depth of 138 km under the seabed.

The quake was also felt in South Sulawesi province and Central Sulawesi province, it added.

It did not cause damages or casualties in the provinces, said Abdul Muhari, spokesman of the national disaster management and mitigation agency.