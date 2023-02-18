Senior diplomat calls for sound, stable development of China-Germany relations

A senior Chinese diplomat said here on Friday that China is willing to enhance communication and deepen understanding with Germany to promote the sound and stable development of China-Germany relations and improve global governance, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock during the ongoing Munich Security Conference.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said the Munich Security Conference is an important international platform, and he expects the conference to speak out for peace, shape consensus on cooperation, jointly uphold multilateralism, uphold the UN Charter and safeguard the hard-won post-World War II peaceful situation.

Although China and Germany have different social systems and cultural backgrounds, safeguarding world peace and promoting global development serves the common interests of the two countries and is also the two's common responsibility, he said.

Germany attaches great importance to its relations with China, adheres to the one-China policy and hopes that Germany and China can restart exchanges and cooperation in various fields as soon as possible and further strengthen economic and trade exchanges, Baerbock said.

Challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change show that global issues need to be addressed jointly and international order needs to be maintained through enhanced cooperation, she said, adding that Germany stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China on international affairs.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine issue.