Pakistani central bank forex reserves rise 556 mln USD

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that its foreign exchange reserves have increased by 556 million U.S. dollars, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During the week ending on Feb. 24, total foreign exchange reserves of the SBP rose to around 3.8 billion dollars, the SBP said in a statement on Thursday night.

Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks came at 5.5 billion dollars, the central bank said.

Total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the South Asian country stood at about 9.3 billion dollars, it added.