Chinese FM rebukes fallacy on China's "attempted election interference" in Canada

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Thursday rejected the fallacy that the Chinese embassy in Canada attempted to interfere in Canada's elections, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Qin made the remarks when meeting with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the capital of India, which holds the presidency of the bloc this year.

Voicing China's firm opposition, Qin said the claims are groundless, adding that China has never meddled with other country's internal affairs, and opposes such attempt by any country.

China's embassy in Canada has abided by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and is committed to promoting the China-Canada relations, as well as exchanges and cooperation in various fields, he said.

The Canadian side should take concrete measures to ensure the performance of the Chinese diplomatic missions in Canada and prevent rumors and hype from disturbing bilateral ties, Qin said.