S. Korean president's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose 2.5 percentage points over the week to 42.9 percent last week, a weekly poll showed on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The negative assessment on Yoon's conduct of state affairs slipped 3.8 percentage points to 53.2 percent, according to local pollster Realmeter.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came in at 44.3 percent last week, up 2.1 percentage points from the previous week.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's popularity rating decreased 3.2 percentage points to 40.7 percent.

The minor progressive Justice Party won 2.8 percent of support score last week, up 0.1 percentage points from the prior week.

The result was based on a survey of 2,006 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.2 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.