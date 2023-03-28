Three killed following explosion at enterprise in north of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. At least three people were killed and three others were injured as a result of an explosion at an enterprise in the Iranian city of Babol (Mazandaran province) in northern Iran, Trend reports, citing IRNA.

According to the agency, the incident occurred in the eastern part of the city. The cause of the explosion was the failure of the company's workers to comply with safety rules. All the victims were hospitalized, their condition is assessed by doctors as satisfactory.

As a result of the explosion, a fire broke out, which destroyed about half of the area of the enterprise. At the moment, the fire is localized, other industrial facilities of the city have not been affected.