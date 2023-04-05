1 dead, 1 injured in S. Korea's bridge walkway collapse

One woman was confirmed dead and another man injured as the railing walkway of a bridge collapsed in the Gyeonggi province of South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The bridge walkway, which crosses a small stream in Seongnam city, just south of the capital Seoul, caved in at around 9:45 a.m. local time (0045 GMT).

Two people fell from the bridge. The woman in her 40s died after being taken to a hospital in cardiac arrest, while the man in his 20s was being treated for his back injuries.

Guardrails and signposts poured down the trail immediately after the accident as it had been raining from the night before.

Police and the fire authorities reportedly cordoned off the bridge and investigated the exact cause of the incident.