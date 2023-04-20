President of South Korea to pay state visit to U.S. from April 24-29

President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol will pay a state visit to the United States from April 24-29 to hold a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance, a presidential official said Thursday, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The summit will be held at the White House on April 26 following an official welcoming ceremony, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo told reporters.

In the evening, Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee will attend a state dinner.

On April 27, Yoon will deliver an address before a joint session of Congress before having lunch with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Vice President Kamala Harris. He will then move to an undisclosed location to receive a briefing from U.S. military leaders.

Later that day, Yoon will travel to Boston and hold discussions on April 28 with digital and bio scholars at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He will also deliver an address at Harvard University the same day.

Yoon will depart for Seoul on April 29.