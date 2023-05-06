More than 20 injured in 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Japan

The central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa on Saturday remained on high alert for aftershocks and rain after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 hit the region the previous day, leaving one dead and more than 20 injured, Trend reports citing Kyodo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that strong aftershocks could occur for around a week following the initial quake at 2:42 p.m. Friday, which registered upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Suzu on the tip of the Noto Peninsula about 110 kilometers northeast of the city of Kanazawa.

The initial quake was the biggest in a series that have hit the Noto area since December 2020, with more than 50 aftershocks already occurring in the area by 8 a.m., including a M5.9 temblor on Friday evening.

The city of Suzu began surveying the extent of damage caused by the quakes after receiving reports of collapsed buildings and landslides.

Heavy rainfall is forecast for the prefecture over the weekend, which could raise the risk of landslides in areas where the ground has been loosened by the quakes.

The weather agency said the prefecture could see rainfall of up to 30 millimeters per hour from Saturday evening to early Sunday, with up to 120 mm forecast for the Noto area over the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Sunday.

A 65-year-old man died in Suzu in Friday's quake after falling from a ladder and the city said over 20 people had been injured.