Google unveils $1,800 Pixel Fold smartphone to take aim at rival Samsung

Google entered the folding smartphone market, taking aim at rival Samsung, by unveiled its first-ever Pixel Fold on Wednesday, Trend reports citing New York Post.

The device morphs from a 5.8-inch phone into a 7.6-inch tablet with a flexible screen and hinge — enabling a wider view for playing video games, watching movies, and running apps.

The Pixel Fold includes five cameras — three of them on the back — and is priced at $1,799.

It runs on the same Tensor G2 chip that powers Google’s line of Pixel 7 smartphones and has two OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates.

Google is hoping the Pixel Fold will lure away customers of the Samsung Z Fold 4.

Samsung held a 62% market share in foldable smartphones in the first half of 2022, followed by Huawei at 16% and Oppo at 3%.

Google also disclosed plans to infuse its dominant search engine with more advanced artificial-intelligence technology, a drive that’s in response to one of the biggest threats to its long-established position as the internet’s main gateway.

The gradual shift in how Google’s search engine runs is rolling out three months after Microsoft’s Bing search engine started to tap into technology similar to that which powers the artificially intelligent chatbot ChatGPT, which has created one of Silicon Valley’s biggest buzzes since Apple released the first iPhone 16 years ago.

