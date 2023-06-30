French police kills 17-year-old Algerian - footage published (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Footage of the killing of a 17-year-old Algerian-origin boy named Nahel by the police in the French city of Nanterre has been widely circulated, Trend reports.

The footage captured the aggressive behavior of the French police towards the unarmed youth and their opening fire on him.

These images once again demonstrate that France is one of the countries implementing a harsh policy towards migrants, ethnic groups, and engaging in their discrimination, grossly violating their rights.