BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The riots that began after the murder by the police of a 17-year-old boy of Algerian origin are not subsiding in France, Minister Delegate of Cities and Housing Policy in the Borne government Olivier Klein said in an interview with BFM TV, Trend reports.

“A state of emergency may be declared in France,” he said.

"It is necessary to get out of the current situation, and if the state of emergency is considered an effective way, the president of France will announce it," he said.

A 17-year-old boy of Algerian-origin boy named Nahel was killed by the police in the French city of Nanterre on June 27.