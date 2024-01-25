Japan supports decision of Turkish Parliament regarding Sweden's accession to NATO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Given the difficult international security situation, the Japanese government supports the decision of the Turkish Parliament to ratify the Protocol on Swedish Accession to NATO, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi said, Trend reports.

Hayashi said Japan supports Sweden's decision to apply for NATO membership and respects the efforts made to complete the membership process.

"The Japanese government believes that as the international security environment continues to deteriorate, cooperation between like-minded countries is becoming increasingly important,” he said when asked by journalists to comment on the results of the vote in the Turkish parliament.