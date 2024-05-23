Iranian president's body buried in Mashhad UPDATED

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash, has been buried, Trend reports.

According to the information, Raisi was buried in Mashhad in the Imam Reza shrine.

16:42

The plane carrying the body of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi landed at Mashhad airport, Trend reports via Iranian media.

The media said that a large number of people and a group of servants of Imam Reza's harem gathered at the airport to pay tribute to the president.

Foreign diplomats, as well as official delegations from neighboring countries, also went to Mashhad to attend the funeral ceremony.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

Following the crash, communication with the helicopter crew was established twice, but it was subsequently lost.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel