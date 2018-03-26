Moscow to respond to expulsion of Russian diplomats reciprocally - Kremlin

26 March 2018 19:07 (UTC+04:00)

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has addressed the expulsion of Russian diplomats from some EU states, the US and Canada, saying the final decision on Moscow's response to the move would be taken by country's President Vladimir Putin, Sputnik reported.

"We have to analyze the situation which is happening in connection with the voiced decisions on the expulsion of our diplomats by a number of countries. The main analysis will be conducted in our diplomatic department. After that, the president will receive the reports and proposals on the countermeasures to be submitted. The final decision will be made by the head of the Russian state," said Peskov.

The spokesman has expressed regret over the move, reiterating Russia's position over the Skripal case: he once again repeated that Moscow had not been connected with the poisoning.

"Of course, as before, we will be guided by the principle of reciprocity," he stated.

Peskov noted that similar situations have already happened in the history of international relations.

"It's not a mass issue, it's about the fallibility of these decisions. We are convinced of their fallibility. Because from our point of view, the reference to the so-called business of Skripal carries no weight," Peskov said.

Azernews Newspaper
