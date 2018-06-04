Kremlin says received no U.S. communication on possible Trump-Putin summit

4 June 2018 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Kremlin said on Monday it had no received no communication from Washington aimed at setting up a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin since the two spoke by phone in March, Reuters reports.

The Wall Street Journal on Friday cited sources saying the White House is in the early stages of planning for a potential summit between the two leaders.

“We feel a deficit of initiative (from the U.S. side),” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

