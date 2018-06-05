Putin says Russia will do its utmost to ease tensions on Korean Peninsula

5 June 2018 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Russia will do everything it can to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF) in the run-up to his visit to Austria, TASS reports.

"I do not even want to think about that (a nuclear war between North Korea and the United States). We are scared at the mere thought of it. If there is someone who is not interested in that, it is we. North Korea is our neighbor. The test site, which has been destroyed in North Korea, is located 190 kilometers away from Russia’s border, if I am not mistaken. That’s very important for us, and we will do our utmost to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula," Putin said in an interview broadcast.

