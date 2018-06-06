Putin commented Trump's decision to meet with Kim Jong-un

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

Trend:

Russia hopes that the meeting between the leaders of the United States and North Korea Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un will take place and will have a positive outcome, the decision of the United States head of contact is mature and courageous, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Still, I hope that, of course, the very courageous and mature decision that the President of the United States Trump has taken - to make direct contact with the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un - this meeting will be held, and we will all be waiting from this meetings of positive results", Putin said in an interview.

