Trump says Russia should be in G7 meeting

8 June 2018 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday Russia should be attending a Group of Seven nations meeting, as he prepared to fly to Canada to attend part of the three-day conference, Reuters reports.

Other leaders of the G7 are set to clash with Trump when they pressure him to lift sanctions on steel and aluminum they fear could lead to a trade war. Trump is scheduled to leave early on Saturday for Singapore to prepare for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.

