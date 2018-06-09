Rouhani urges Iran and Russia to step up dialogue after US pullout from nuclear deal

Iran and Russia must establish tighter dialogue regarding the United States’ unilateral pullout from the nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, TASS reports.

"As for the United States’ illegal walkout from these agreements, a far more serious and important dialogue between our countries is required," he said.

Rouhani said Russia had played a very important and constructive role in effecting nuclear agreements [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action].

