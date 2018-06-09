Rouhani urges Iran and Russia to step up dialogue after US pullout from nuclear deal

9 June 2018 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Iran and Russia must establish tighter dialogue regarding the United States’ unilateral pullout from the nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, TASS reports.

"As for the United States’ illegal walkout from these agreements, a far more serious and important dialogue between our countries is required," he said.

Rouhani said Russia had played a very important and constructive role in effecting nuclear agreements [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action].

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
US sanctions politically motivated; EU support for Iran crucial
Business 13:36
Putin underlines strategic partnership between Russia, Tajikistan
Russia 12:34
Russia, Kazakhstan to co-op in information security, financial market supervision
Economy news 10:14
Putin expects dialogue with Trump to be constructive
Russia 09:43
Putin to hold talks with Uzbek, Tajik, Iranian and Mongolian leaders in Qingdao
Russia 09:39
US Senator McCain Puts Trump on Blast for Suggesting Russia Should Return to G8
US 01:29
Putin and Xi Jinping make joint statement following talks
Russia 00:00
Azerbaijan adhering to UN Charter with policy of isolating Armenia: Farhad Mammadov
Politics 8 June 20:45
Iran's culture minister to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 8 June 19:34
Russian new envoy presents credentials to Azerbaijan's FM (PHOTO)
Politics 8 June 18:58
Italian PM agrees Russia should return to G8
Europe 8 June 18:09
Khazar car plant to help introduce new technologies in Azerbaijan: deputy minister
Economy news 8 June 17:40
Uzbekistan to develop ties with US, China regardless of their own relations
Commentary 8 June 17:31
Phases 13, 22, 24 of South Pars waiting for imports of CRA pipes
Oil&Gas 8 June 17:17
Iran to use its legal capacities against Boeing - minister
Iran 8 June 17:15
AZAL launches Moscow-Lankaran direct flights
Tourism 8 June 17:03
Trump says Russia should be in G7 meeting
Russia 8 June 16:39
Sanctions on Iran may affect Kazakh shipping company’s activities in Caspian (Exclusive)
Economy news 8 June 15:38