Putin, UN chief discuss US withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council — Kremlin

21 June 2018 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed at a meeting the situation with the United States’ withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports.

"[They] discussed mostly pressing international issues. The situation with the US' withdrawal from the Council and other topical issues were brought up," the Kremlin spokesman said. When asked whether the Ukraine-related issue of detainees was discussed, he answered in the negative.

On June 20, Putin held talks with Guterres, during which he called the UN a universal platform for resolving crises, adding that the organization’s Charter is the basis for modern international law.

On Wednesday, the US informed the UN Human Rights Council about its decision to quit it. Over the past few months, Washington has criticized the Council on numerous occasions accusing it, in particular, of bias against the US and Israel. US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said in 2017 that the Human Rights Council should not include states where human rights violations are regular.

