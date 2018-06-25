Russia-Saudi oil cooperation to bring stability to markets - RDIF's Dmitriev

25 June 2018 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

The joint deal by OPEC and other oil-producing allies to raise output demonstrates the strength of the Russia-Saudi energy alliance, which will help stabilize the market for many years to come, the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said on Monday, Reuters reports.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other top crude producers agreed to raise output from July by about 1 million barrels per day (bpd), after Saudi Arabia persuaded arch-rival Iran to cooperate.

Ahead of OPEC’s Vienna meeting, Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s top oil producers, said they had a general consensus that the OPEC+ format should be “institutionalized” and extended until 2019 and beyond to monitor the market and change output if needed.

“A long-term partnership between Russia and Saudi Arabia related to the coordination of efforts between oil producers and the future creation of a new organization based on OPEC+ will help to overcome disagreements between the producers and work out a united action strategy on the global markets,” Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told Reuters.

Dmitriev, one of the architects of the initial deal between Moscow and OPEC in December 2016, said that long-term Russia-Saudi cooperation “will ensure pricing stability on global markets and increase investments in the energy sector.”

At a meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, Dmitriev said that Saudi Arabia, whose Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Moscow in June, agreed to invest $10 billion in Russia, of which $2 billion had already been spent.

Dmitriev told Reuters he expected investments between the two countries to double in the next three years.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russia to study outer space from Uzbekistan
Economy news 15:24
Russian Duma chairman: Azerbaijan takes constructive position on Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:35
Russian investments in Azerbaijan’s economy exceed $4B
Business 13:34
Russia hopes to discuss Syria with Bolton in Moscow
Russia 13:24
Saudi Aramco eyes presence in India's entire energy sector
Arab World 12:39
Russia and Azerbaijan intend to revive agreement on free transit
Business 12:35
Putin congratulates Erdogan on election victory
Russia 12:35
Uzbekistan, Russia greenlight nuclear power plant construction
Oil&Gas 12:31
Kazakhstan bans import of products of Russian poultry farms
Kazakhstan 10:33
Azerbaijan supported OPEC decision to increase oil production (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 09:58
Saudi air defenses intercept missiles above capital: coalition
Arab World 03:14
US seeks to cooperate with Russia in mutual interest areas - top diplomat
US 24 June 04:25
Saudi women gear up for new freedom as driving ban ends
Arab World 24 June 03:01
OPEC deal to raise oil production will 'rein in prices' - Algerian PM
Other News 24 June 00:33
Russian businessmen to build agricultural machinery plant in Kazakhstan
Economy news 23 June 15:04
Russia welcomes OPEC decision to increase oil production within OPEC+
Russia 23 June 13:54
Russian and Japanese lawmakers sign memorandum of understanding
Russia 23 June 12:55
Libya's NOC confirms LNA control of oil ports, hopes for quick restart
Arab World 23 June 09:38