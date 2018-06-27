Vladimir Putin: Russian-US ties ‘not at their best’ due to internal political strife in US

27 June 2018 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Relations between Moscow and Washington are not in their finest state now because of the domestic political discord gripping America, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with US National Security Adviser John Bolton on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"Unfortunately, I have to say that Russian-US relations are not in their best state now," the president said. "I have said this in public on many occasions, I would like to repeat at this meeting with you. I believe that to a great extent this is the result of a bitter internal political struggle in the US."

