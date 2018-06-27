Vladimir Putin: Russian-US ties ‘not at their best’ due to internal political strife in US

Relations between Moscow and Washington are not in their finest state now because of the domestic political discord gripping America, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with US National Security Adviser John Bolton on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"Unfortunately, I have to say that Russian-US relations are not in their best state now," the president said. "I have said this in public on many occasions, I would like to repeat at this meeting with you. I believe that to a great extent this is the result of a bitter internal political struggle in the US."

