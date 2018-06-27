Putin: US-Russia relations not in “best state”

27 June 2018 22:36 (UTC+04:00)

Relations between Russia and the US are not in the "best state" these days, Russian President Vladimir Putin has told visiting US National Security Adviser John Bolton, citing the ongoing political discord in America as the main reason, PressTV reported.

The parties expressed their willingness to search for ways to enhance bilateral relations.

"Unfortunately, I have to say that Russian-US relations are not in their best state now," Putin said at a meeting with Bolton at the Kremlin on Wednesday. "I have said this in public on many occasions, I would like to repeat at this meeting with you. I believe that to a great extent this is the result of a bitter internal political struggle in the US."

The Russian head of state expressed hope that the visit would pave the way for restoring ties.

"Your visit to Moscow provides us with hope that we will be able to take at least the initial steps towards restoring full-fledged relations between our countries," Putin said. "Russia has never sought confrontation."

Ties between the Kremlin and the White House have fallen to a new low under US President Donald Trump.

US intelligence services have accused Russia of cyber interference in America's democratic process, specially during the 2016 presidential face-off between Trump and his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Trump, who has been willing to extend ties with Moscow, is currently the subject of a high-profile investigation for alleged "collusion" with the Kremlin.

Moscow and Washington have also clashed on a range of other issues, including the war in Syria, the Ukraine conflict and the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Putin told Bolton that both sides should explore ways "to mend full-fledged relations based on equality and respect for each other’s interests."

Trump’s national security advisor said he wanted to discuss boosting Russian-US cooperation in the areas where both sides see eye to eye.

Hailing Putin's summit with Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany in July last year, Bolton assured the Russian leader that Trump was committed to improving ties.

Earlier in the day, Bolton sat down for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a meeting that revolved around bilateral ties.

"The parties held an exchange of opinions on the topical issues of the international agenda, including the situation around Syria and in Ukraine," Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Considerable attention was paid to the issues of bilateral relations," it added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Trump says will meet Putin around time of his trip to Europe
US 27 June 23:15
Turkey rejects US ban on Iran oil purchases
Turkey 27 June 21:48
Vladimir Putin: Russian-US ties ‘not at their best’ due to internal political strife in US
Russia 27 June 17:24
Russia plans to introduce counter measures against US duties on steel and aluminum
Russia 27 June 15:37
Putin to meet with Trump’s adviser in Kremlin on Wednesday
Russia 27 June 14:00
Anton Siluanov: Russia's economic growth will reach 2.1% by year end
Russia 27 June 12:53
Kyrgyz president stresses need for comprehensive cooperation with Russia
Kyrgyzstan 27 June 12:08
Number of registered Russian companies in Turkey decreases
Economy news 27 June 11:28
Russia urges US not to mix politics with Nord Stream-2 project
US 27 June 10:20
Trump says security panel can protect U.S. technology from China
China 27 June 09:35
Explosion reported at hospital in Gatesville, Texas
US 27 June 06:32
Novak says discussed future US-Russia energy cooperation with Perry
Russia 27 June 04:52
US plans to arm B-52 with ‘mother of all bombs’
US 26 June 23:22
US pushing allies to cut Iran oil purchase to zero by November
Nuclear Program 26 June 22:14
Russia, Kazakhstan to discuss removal of restrictions on poultry supply
Economy news 26 June 14:25
Trump says 'surprised' by Harley-Davidson's plan to move manufacturing to Europe
US 26 June 06:31
Trump says a lot of progress has been made in Middle East
US 26 June 00:34
Russian State Duma speaker proposes joint commission with Azerbaijani parliament
Politics 25 June 20:55