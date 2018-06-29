Russia concerned by future of Iran nuclear deal, says ambassador to US `

29 June 2018 06:25 (UTC+04:00)

Russia is highly concerned by the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] for settling the disputes around Iran’s nuclear problem, the Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday, TASS reported.

He took the floor at a conference the US Department of State timed for the 50th anniversary since the opening of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons [Non-Proliferation Treaty, or NTP] for signing.

"A knotty situation has taken shape around the treaty today," Antonov said. "We’re alarmed by the future of JCPOA. We call on all the [signatory] countries to act on their obligations clearly and unambiguously."

"We think it’s a matter of paramount importance to see to it that the JCPOA continues functioning in spite of the current turbulences," he said.

"We think the measures envisioned by the plan, including verification and control, and the information exchange mechanisms are unprecedented in character and give us reliable guarantees for an exceptionally peaceful Iranian nuclear program," Antonov said.

