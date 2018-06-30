Question on Russia’s possible benefits from Brexit incorrect — Lavrov

It would be incorrect to speculate on whether Moscow will benefit from Brexit, Russia wants only clarity on the issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with UK Channel 4.

"I don’t understand why we should be thinking in this vein," Lavrov replied when asked whether Russia would benefit from Brexit. "It’s something which the Brits decide. It’s something which they still discuss with the European Union."

He said the Russian side was informed of the domestic political discussion on this issue in the UK.

"We only want clarity. What will be the basis on which we continue to work with the European Union? What will be the basis on which we might someday restore relations with the United Kingdom when they, you know, take some reasonable course and pragmatic course and not the overly ideologized ‘higly likely’ attitude," Russia’s top diplomat said.

The European Union and the United Kingdom are to finalize the text of the Brexit agreement by October in order to sign and ratify it until the official Brexit date of March 29, 2019. The main unsolved question is the issue of border between Northern Ireland, which leaves the European Union as part of the United Kingdom, and Ireland, which remains an EU member. No tangible progress on the issue has been made since March.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news