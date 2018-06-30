Putin approves national anti-corruption plan through 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree approving a national anti-corruption plan for 2018-2020. The corresponding document was published on the government’s legal information website on Saturday, TASS reports.

"I decree to approve the National Plan of Countering Corruption for 2018-2020," the presidential decree reads.

A special working group will oversee the plan’s implementation.

"The Presidium of the Russian President’s Council for Countering Corruption shall set up a working group to monitor the implementation of measures stipulated by the National Plan of Countering Corruption," the presidential decree says.

A report by the working group will be examined annually, the decree says.

