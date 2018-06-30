Putin approves national anti-corruption plan through 2020

30 June 2018 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree approving a national anti-corruption plan for 2018-2020. The corresponding document was published on the government’s legal information website on Saturday, TASS reports.

"I decree to approve the National Plan of Countering Corruption for 2018-2020," the presidential decree reads.

A special working group will oversee the plan’s implementation.

"The Presidium of the Russian President’s Council for Countering Corruption shall set up a working group to monitor the implementation of measures stipulated by the National Plan of Countering Corruption," the presidential decree says.

A report by the working group will be examined annually, the decree says.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Tourist visits from Russia to Turkey up by over 40% in May
Tourism 11:40
Question on Russia’s possible benefits from Brexit incorrect — Lavrov
Russia 11:26
Uzbekistan receives almost $1B in transfers from abroad
Economy news 11:16
Trump reveals topics he plans to discuss with Putin during meeting
US 05:34
Trump says will raise election meddling with Putin in Helsinki meeting
US 02:07
Preparations for Putin-Trump summit underway — Kremlin
Russia 29 June 15:33
Putin, Lukashenko discuss bilateral relations
Russia 29 June 14:03
Trump hopes his meeting with Putin will improve peace and security around the world
US 29 June 10:48
Oil dips as trade disputes threaten growth, but crude market remains tight
Oil&Gas 29 June 09:34
Russia concerned by future of Iran nuclear deal, says ambassador to US `
Russia 29 June 06:25
Russian senator comments on Putin-Trump summit in July
Russia 29 June 02:45
Putin, Trump to meet in Helsinki on July 16: Kremlin
Russia 28 June 22:32
Turkmenistan's trade and services fair wrapping up
Economy news 28 June 20:24
Russia wishes possible meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to have effective results
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 18:56
Zakharova: Resolution of Karabakh conflict - one of most pressing topics for Russia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 17:59
Russia says to contribute to Azerbaijan’s effective chairmanship in BSEC
Politics 28 June 17:47
Kazakhstan intends to make changes to agreement with Russia on gasoline exports
Oil&Gas 28 June 16:54
Putin says Russia has withdrawn 1,140 military personnel and 13 warplanes from Syria
Russia 28 June 15:27