An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale jolted 172 km E of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia at 20:45 on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 388.04 km, was initially determined to be at 46.9299 degrees north latitude and 144.9983 degrees east longitude.

