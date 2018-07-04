US, Russia discuss worsening situation in southwestern Syria de-escalation zone

4 July 2018 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Washington and Moscow are discussing the deteriorating situation in the de-escalation zone in southwestern Syria, US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said, TASS reports.

"Now as we watch the situation there, we have extreme concerns about the situation. There are ongoing airstrikes; some humanitarian aid had been stopped," she said. "We understand that some humanitarian aid may be getting back in again, at least for now, but it’s certainly not a safe situation."

"So we’re continuing to have talks with the Russians, we’re continuing to have talks with the Jordanians and express our extreme concern about the situation there," Nauert added.

According to the spokesperson, the ceasefire agreement in Syria’s southwest was reached by United States, Russia, and Jordan about a year ago.

"Secretary Pompeo spoke earlier today to Foreign Minister Lavrov. One of the issues that they did discuss with this - was this southwest Syria ceasefire situation," the spokesperson added.

Earlier, Washington claimed that the Syrian government’s troops conduct their operations in the de-escalation zone in the country’s southwest in breach of earlier agreements.

On July 7, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after a meeting of the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, about organization of a de-escalation zone in southern Syria. Ceasefire there began at noon on July 9. On August 23, a joint monitoring center began working in Amman.

The Presidents of Russia and the US Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump approved a joint statement on sidelines of the APEC summit in Da Nang, saying that the Syrian conflict has no military solution and conflict settlement should be carried out within the framework of the Geneva process, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods take effect from midnight Beijing time July 6
China 11:03
Japan gearing up for Abe-Putin meeting at EEF — diplomat
Other News 10:59
Iran, Russia need to set up joint bank
Business 10:30
Azerbaijan may abandon plans to increase electricity imports from Russia
Oil&Gas 09:29
Lavrov, Pompeo discuss Putin-Trump summit in July
Russia 05:00
Netanyahu to visit Moscow on July 11 to have talks with Putin
Israel 02:00
Two critically injured in elementary school shooting in Kansas
US 3 July 23:41
Pompeo to leave for DPRK on July 5
US 3 July 22:30
Russia’s Central Bank plans to regulate cybersecurity issues in all financial institutions
Russia 3 July 17:51
China presses Europe for anti-U.S. alliance on trade
China 3 July 17:38
China issues U.S. travel warning amid trade tensions
China 3 July 16:10
Putin, Trump may have one-on-one talk at start of Helsinki summit
Russia 3 July 16:07
Russia, Saudi Arabia propose reforms on monitoring OPEC+ deal
Russia 3 July 16:00
Iran, Russia finalizing talks on construction of vaccine production unit– official
Business 3 July 13:56
Libya force majeure pushes up oil, U.S. crude hits highest since late 2014
Oil&Gas 3 July 12:24
EU warns U.S. of boomerang effect if Trump imposes car levies
Europe 3 July 11:35
Russian-French air expedition in Arctic to cover more than 20,000 km
Russia 3 July 09:40
Trump moves to block China Mobile's U.S. entry, citing security concerns
China 3 July 09:35